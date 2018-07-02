NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018

_____

106 FPUS51 KBGM 021731

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-022000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ015-022000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid

with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ016-022000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ017-022000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ018-022000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ022-022000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ023-022000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ024-022000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ025-022000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ036-022000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ037-022000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ044-022000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ045-022000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ046-022000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ055-022000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ056-022000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ057-022000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ062-022000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 PM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather