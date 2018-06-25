NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

NYZ009-252000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ015-252000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ016-252000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ017-252000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ018-252000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ022-252000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ023-252000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ024-252000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ025-252000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ036-252000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ037-252000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ044-252000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

NYZ045-252000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ046-252000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

NYZ055-252000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ056-252000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ057-252000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ062-252000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

