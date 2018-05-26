NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 25, 2018

_____

209 FPUS51 KBGM 260531

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-262000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ015-262000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ016-262000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ017-262000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ018-262000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ022-262000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ023-262000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ024-262000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ025-262000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ036-262000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ037-262000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ044-262000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ045-262000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ046-262000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ055-262000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ056-262000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ057-262000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ062-262000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

