NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 13, 2018

_____

758 FPUS51 KBGM 140531

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-142000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ015-142000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ016-142000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ017-142000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ018-142000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ022-142000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ023-142000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ024-142000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ025-142000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ036-142000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ037-142000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ044-142000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ045-142000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ046-142000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ055-142000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ056-142000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ057-142000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ062-142000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather