NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

_____

604 FPUS51 KBGM 060231

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1030 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-060800-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1030 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ015-060800-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1030 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ016-060800-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1030 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ017-060800-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1030 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ018-060800-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1030 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ022-060800-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1030 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ023-060800-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1030 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ024-060800-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1030 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ025-060800-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1030 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ036-060800-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1030 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ037-060800-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1030 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ044-060800-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1030 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ045-060800-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1030 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ046-060800-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1030 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ055-060800-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1030 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ056-060800-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1030 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ057-060800-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1030 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ062-060800-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1030 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then scattered

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

