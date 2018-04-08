NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

NYZ009-082000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows 15 TO 20. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows near 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

NYZ015-082000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ016-082000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ017-082000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

20. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ018-082000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ022-082000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ023-082000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ024-082000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ025-082000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ036-082000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows near

15. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ037-082000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ044-082000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows 15 TO 20.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ045-082000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ046-082000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows 15 TO 20.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

NYZ055-082000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ056-082000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ057-082000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered flurries in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ062-082000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered

flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

