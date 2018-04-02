NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018

_____

369 FPUS51 KBGM 021731

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-022000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning.

Periods of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ015-022000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and flurries

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Periods of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ016-022000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Periods of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ017-022000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Periods of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ018-022000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning.

Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Breezy with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ022-022000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning.

Periods of rain. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ023-022000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning.

Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ024-022000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning.

Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ025-022000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning.

Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ036-022000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning. Periods of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ037-022000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning.

Periods of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ044-022000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of flurries with a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning. Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ045-022000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning. Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ046-022000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning.

Periods of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ055-022000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning. Periods of rain. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ056-022000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning. Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ057-022000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning. Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ062-022000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning.

Periods of rain. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows around 40. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast