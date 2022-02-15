NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 14, 2022 _____ 913 FPUS51 KALY 150825 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 150824 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 NYZ033-152100- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 below. Temperature rising to around 1 above after midnight. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Snow in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the evening. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ052-152100- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ058-152100- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. Temperature rising to around 12 after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain in the morning. Brisk, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ065-152100- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature around 40. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ041-152100- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ038-152100- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 2 below after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. $$ NYZ032-152100- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold with highs around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 31 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 6 below. Temperature rising to around 7 above after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero. Temperature rising to around 5 above after midnight. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ042-152100- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain and snow in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ083-152100- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ043-152100- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning. Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ084-152100- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature around 40. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Rain in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ082-152100- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Snow in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ039-152100- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain and snow in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ040-152100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ047-152100- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. $$ NYZ048-152100- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain in the morning. Blustery and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ049-152100- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ050-152100- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ051-152100- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain in the morning. Blustery and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ053-152100- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Rain in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ054-152100- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 7 above. Temperature rising to around 11 after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Rain in the morning. Blustery, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ060-152100- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature around 40. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ061-152100- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 11. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature around 40. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Rain in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ059-152100- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ063-152100- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ064-152100- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ066-152100- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 12. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature around 40. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. $$