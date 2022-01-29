NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 28, 2022 _____ 157 FPUS51 KALY 290836 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 290834 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 NYZ033-292100- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs around 9 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 11 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 26 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 3 above. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ052-292100- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much colder with highs around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ058-292100- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Blustery, colder with highs around 13. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery, cold with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ065-292100- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Colder with highs around 19. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 8 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ041-292100- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Much colder with highs around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ038-292100- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs around 14. Temperature falling to around 8 above this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 14 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 7 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 7 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ032-292100- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs around 8 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 13 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 12. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Not as cold with lows around 4 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much colder with highs around 20. Temperature falling to around 10 above in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. $$ NYZ042-292100- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Much colder with highs around 12. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ083-292100- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Much colder with highs around 11. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ043-292100- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Much colder with highs around 7 above. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. $$ NYZ084-292100- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Much colder with highs around 9 above. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 1 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ082-292100- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy, colder with highs around 13. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 13 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 8 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 13. West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 26 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 2 above. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. $$ NYZ039-292100- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Colder with highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ040-292100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Colder with highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 17. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ047-292100- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Blustery, colder with highs around 14. Temperature falling to around 9 above this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery, cold with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 21 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ048-292100- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Colder with highs around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ049-292100- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much colder with highs around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ050-292100- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much colder with highs around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ051-292100- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 16 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery, cold with lows around zero. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as low as 19 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ053-292100- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much colder with highs around 11. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 11 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ054-292100- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Much colder with highs around 5 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 15. West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely, mainly in the evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ060-292100- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Much colder with highs around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 9 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ061-292100- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Much colder with highs around 10 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ059-292100- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Colder with highs around 17. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ063-292100- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Colder with highs around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ064-292100- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Colder with highs around 19. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ066-292100- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Much colder with highs around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 13 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. 