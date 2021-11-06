NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 5, 2021

_____

900 FPUS51 KALY 060731

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 060730

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

NYZ033-062000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ052-062000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60.

$$

NYZ058-062000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ065-062000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ041-062000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

NYZ038-062000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ032-062000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ042-062000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

NYZ083-062000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

NYZ043-062000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ084-062000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ082-062000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

NYZ039-062000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

NYZ040-062000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

NYZ047-062000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ048-062000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ049-062000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60.

$$

NYZ050-062000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

NYZ051-062000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ053-062000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60.

$$

NYZ054-062000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ060-062000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ061-062000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ059-062000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ063-062000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

NYZ064-062000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ066-062000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

330 AM EDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather