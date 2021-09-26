NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

319 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

