NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

NYZ033-252000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ052-252000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ058-252000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ065-252000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the lower

90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ041-252000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around

90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ038-252000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ032-252000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ042-252000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ083-252000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around

90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ043-252000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ084-252000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ082-252000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ039-252000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ040-252000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ047-252000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ048-252000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ049-252000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ050-252000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ051-252000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ053-252000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ054-252000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ060-252000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ061-252000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ059-252000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ063-252000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ064-252000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ066-252000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

342 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather