NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

_____

109 FPUS51 KALY 180821

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

NYZ033-182015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-182015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-182015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ065-182015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-182015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-182015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-182015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-182015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-182015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-182015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-182015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-182015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-182015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ040-182015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-182015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-182015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ049-182015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-182015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-182015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-182015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-182015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-182015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-182015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ059-182015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-182015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-182015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-182015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather