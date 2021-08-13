NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

NYZ033-132000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ052-132000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as

warm. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ058-132000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ065-132000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ041-132000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ038-132000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ032-132000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ042-132000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as warm.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ083-132000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ043-132000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ084-132000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs around

90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ082-132000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ039-132000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ040-132000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ047-132000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ048-132000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ049-132000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as

warm. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ050-132000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as

warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ051-132000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ053-132000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs around

90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ054-132000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ060-132000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ061-132000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs around

90. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ059-132000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ063-132000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm with

highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ064-132000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ066-132000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

436 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

