NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

NYZ033-112000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

NYZ052-112000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ058-112000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

NYZ065-112000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ041-112000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ038-112000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ032-112000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms

with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ042-112000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ083-112000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ043-112000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ084-112000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ082-112000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ039-112000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

NYZ040-112000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ047-112000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ048-112000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ049-112000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms

with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ050-112000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated

showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ051-112000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms

with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ053-112000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms

with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ054-112000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ060-112000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

NYZ061-112000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

NYZ059-112000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

NYZ063-112000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

NYZ064-112000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ066-112000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1014 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

