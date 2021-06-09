NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Less humid with lows

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Less humid with lows

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around

60. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

