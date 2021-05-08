NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 7, 2021

_____

572 FPUS51 KALY 080722

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 080721

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

NYZ033-082000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Showers likely.

Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ052-082000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ058-082000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ065-082000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ041-082000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ038-082000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Showers, cooler with highs around 50. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ032-082000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ042-082000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ083-082000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ043-082000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 40. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ084-082000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ082-082000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ039-082000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ040-082000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ047-082000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ048-082000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ049-082000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ050-082000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ051-082000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ053-082000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ054-082000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ060-082000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ061-082000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ059-082000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ063-082000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ064-082000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ066-082000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

321 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather