NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021

NYZ033-262000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ052-262000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ058-262000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Breezy, cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ065-262000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ041-262000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 .TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ038-262000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ032-262000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 .TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ042-262000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 .TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ083-262000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 .TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ043-262000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 .TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ084-262000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ082-262000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Showers or a chance of snow showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ039-262000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ040-262000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ047-262000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ048-262000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ049-262000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ050-262000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ051-262000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ053-262000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ054-262000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ060-262000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ061-262000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ059-262000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ063-262000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ064-262000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ066-262000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 331 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$