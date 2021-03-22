NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 21, 2021 _____ 348 FPUS51 KALY 220605 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 220603 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 NYZ033-220800- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then numerous rain showers and scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ052-220800- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ058-220800- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ065-220800- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ041-220800- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ038-220800- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ032-220800- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then numerous rain showers or scattered snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ042-220800- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ083-220800- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ043-220800- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ084-220800- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ082-220800- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then scattered rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain or snow showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ039-220800- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ040-220800- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ047-220800- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ048-220800- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ049-220800- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ050-220800- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ051-220800- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ053-220800- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ054-220800- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ060-220800- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ061-220800- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ059-220800- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ063-220800- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ064-220800- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ066-220800- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather