NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 17, 2021 _____ 864 FPUS51 KALY 180741 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 180740 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 NYZ033-182000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ052-182000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ058-182000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Much colder with lows around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ065-182000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 40. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ041-182000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ038-182000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow this morning, then rain or snow likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ032-182000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ042-182000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening. Much colder with lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ083-182000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ043-182000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening. Much colder with lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ084-182000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ082-182000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain this morning, then rain or snow likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ039-182000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ040-182000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ047-182000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ048-182000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ049-182000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ050-182000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ051-182000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Colder with lows around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ053-182000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ054-182000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Much colder with lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Colder with highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ060-182000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow likely. Rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ061-182000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ059-182000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ063-182000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow this morning, then rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ064-182000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ066-182000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 340 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather