NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

NYZ033-032100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 2 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 1 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 13 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ052-032100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 1 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 15. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ058-032100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

8 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ065-032100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 18.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ041-032100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ038-032100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. A slight

chance of snow showers. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

4 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

NYZ032-032100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 4 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

12 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Highs around 20. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ042-032100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 6 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ083-032100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ043-032100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Not as cool with highs

around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ084-032100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ082-032100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature around

19. Temperature falling to around 19 in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 11 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ039-032100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ040-032100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ047-032100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ048-032100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 11.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ049-032100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 13.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

15. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ050-032100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 13.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ051-032100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 6 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ053-032100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 13.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

15. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ054-032100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

7 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ060-032100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 16.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ061-032100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 13.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ059-032100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 16.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ063-032100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 12.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

2 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ064-032100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 17.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ066-032100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

325 AM EST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

