NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 4, 2021

410 FPUS51 KALY 050833

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 050831

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

NYZ033-052100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 12. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero

to 5 above zero. Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20.

Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ052-052100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ058-052100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature 10 to 15. Temperature rising

to around 15 after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ065-052100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely this morning, then a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 10 above.

$$

NYZ041-052100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of

rain or snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around

an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

$$

NYZ038-052100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers likely,

mainly this morning. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

18. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ032-052100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 13. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 6 above. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around zero. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 10 above. Temperature

rising to around 10 above after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

zero. Highs around 15.

$$

NYZ042-052100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely or a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

16. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ083-052100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers likely

or a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ043-052100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then rain or snow showers likely

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to around

15 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ084-052100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Total snow accumulation around

an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to around

15 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

$$

NYZ082-052100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Total

snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs around

20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ039-052100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of

rain or snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around

an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

17. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ040-052100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

18. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 8 above.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ047-052100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely or a chance of rain

showers this morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20. Temperature rising

to around 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ048-052100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

a slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature 10 to 15. Temperature rising

to around 15 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ049-052100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to around

15 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.

$$

NYZ050-052100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.

$$

NYZ051-052100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature 10 to 15. Temperature rising

to around 15 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ053-052100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to around

15 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.

$$

NYZ054-052100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of

snow or rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 10 above. Temperature

rising to around 15 after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ060-052100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

$$

NYZ061-052100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers likely,

mainly this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20. Temperature rising

to around 15 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

$$

NYZ059-052100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 10 above.

$$

NYZ063-052100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then a slight

chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20. Temperature rising

to around 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ064-052100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers likely,

mainly this morning. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around

40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ066-052100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

331 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers likely,

mainly this morning. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

$$

