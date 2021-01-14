NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

NYZ033-142100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-142100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of snow showers or a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-142100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-142100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers this

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ041-142100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

a slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-142100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow or rain after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around

30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-142100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-142100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers in the morning, then rain or snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 15.

$$

NYZ083-142100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

a slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ043-142100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers, mainly in the morning. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ084-142100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain or snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ082-142100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

a slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers

in the morning. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow

showers. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-142100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

a slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow likely in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers

in the morning. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow

showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-142100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow or rain after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow likely in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers

in the morning. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow

showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-142100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow or rain after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. East winds around 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow likely in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow

showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-142100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-142100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-142100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of snow showers or a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain or snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-142100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow likely in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-142100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of snow showers or a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain or snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-142100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of snow showers or a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-142100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ061-142100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of snow showers or a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain or snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ059-142100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-142100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers, mainly

this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-142100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers this

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs

around 40. South winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 40.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ066-142100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

411 AM EST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers this

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

