NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 11, 2021

_____

956 FPUS51 KALY 120821

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 120819

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

319 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

NYZ033-122100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in

the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ052-122100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ058-122100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy.

Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ065-122100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ041-122100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ038-122100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in

the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ032-122100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ042-122100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ083-122100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ043-122100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ084-122100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ082-122100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ039-122100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ040-122100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then snow or rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ047-122100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-122100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers

in the morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-122100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ050-122100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ051-122100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then snow or rain likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy.

Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ053-122100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ054-122100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ060-122100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ061-122100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ059-122100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ063-122100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then snow or rain likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ064-122100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ066-122100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

320 AM EST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather