NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

NYZ033-042100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

NYZ052-042100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ058-042100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ065-042100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ041-042100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ038-042100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ032-042100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 19. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ042-042100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ083-042100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ043-042100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ084-042100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ082-042100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ039-042100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ040-042100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ047-042100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around

30. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ048-042100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ049-042100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ050-042100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ051-042100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ053-042100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

NYZ054-042100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 20.

NYZ060-042100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ061-042100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

NYZ059-042100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ063-042100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

NYZ064-042100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

NYZ066-042100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

356 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around

30. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

