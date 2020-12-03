NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

NYZ033-032100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

30. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ052-032100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ058-032100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ065-032100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ041-032100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ038-032100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-032100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-032100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ083-032100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ043-032100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Highs around 40. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ084-032100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ082-032100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ039-032100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ040-032100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ047-032100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ048-032100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ049-032100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ050-032100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ051-032100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ053-032100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ054-032100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ060-032100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ061-032100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ059-032100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ063-032100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ064-032100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ066-032100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

413 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

