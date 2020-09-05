NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

NYZ033-052000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ052-052000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ058-052000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ065-052000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ041-052000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ038-052000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ032-052000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ042-052000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ083-052000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ043-052000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ084-052000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ082-052000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ039-052000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ040-052000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ047-052000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ048-052000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ049-052000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ050-052000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ051-052000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ053-052000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ054-052000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ060-052000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ061-052000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ059-052000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ063-052000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ064-052000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ066-052000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

