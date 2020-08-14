NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

NYZ033-142000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

NYZ052-142000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ058-142000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ065-142000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ041-142000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ038-142000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 50s.

NYZ032-142000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

NYZ042-142000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ083-142000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ043-142000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ084-142000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ082-142000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ039-142000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ040-142000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ047-142000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ048-142000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ049-142000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ050-142000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ051-142000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ053-142000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ054-142000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs around

80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ060-142000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ061-142000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ059-142000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ063-142000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ064-142000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ066-142000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

324 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

