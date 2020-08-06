NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
NYZ033-062000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ052-062000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
NYZ058-062000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ065-062000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
NYZ041-062000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
NYZ038-062000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.
Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
NYZ032-062000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ042-062000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
NYZ083-062000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
NYZ043-062000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
NYZ084-062000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
NYZ082-062000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ039-062000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ040-062000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ047-062000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
NYZ048-062000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ049-062000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
NYZ050-062000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
NYZ051-062000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ053-062000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ054-062000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east
around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
NYZ060-062000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ061-062000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ059-062000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ063-062000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ064-062000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ066-062000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
314 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
