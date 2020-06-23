NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance
of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered
thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely.
Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as warm with highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 60. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 60. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 60. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered
thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows
around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered
thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered
thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows
around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered
thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 60. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
