NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

NYZ052-092000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ058-092000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ065-092000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ041-092000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ038-092000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer with lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ032-092000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ042-092000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ083-092000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ043-092000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ084-092000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ082-092000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ039-092000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ040-092000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ047-092000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ048-092000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ049-092000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ050-092000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ051-092000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ053-092000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ054-092000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ060-092000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ061-092000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ059-092000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ063-092000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ064-092000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ066-092000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

436 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

