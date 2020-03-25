NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

NYZ033-252000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then snow or rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain showers. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ052-252000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ058-252000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered sprinkles or isolated flurries this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

NYZ065-252000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Isolated flurries this morning. Cloudy with scattered

sprinkles. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

NYZ041-252000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated sprinkles

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

NYZ038-252000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ032-252000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers, mainly in

the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow or

rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ042-252000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ083-252000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50.

NYZ043-252000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ084-252000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated sprinkles

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

NYZ082-252000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles or flurries this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain or

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ039-252000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated sprinkles

this afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain or

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ040-252000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated sprinkles

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ047-252000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ048-252000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated sprinkles

this afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ049-252000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ050-252000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

NYZ051-252000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated sprinkles

or flurries this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ053-252000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50.

NYZ054-252000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Light

and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ060-252000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated sprinkles this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ061-252000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50.

NYZ059-252000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated sprinkles this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ063-252000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered sprinkles or flurries this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

NYZ064-252000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated sprinkles. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

NYZ066-252000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

348 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Isolated flurries this morning. Cloudy with isolated

sprinkles. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

