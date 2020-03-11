NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

NYZ033-112000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around

40 in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-112000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ058-112000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-112000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ041-112000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ038-112000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ032-112000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-112000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-112000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-112000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-112000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ082-112000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as

cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ039-112000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-112000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-112000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ048-112000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to west 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-112000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ050-112000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ051-112000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-112000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ054-112000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ060-112000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ061-112000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ059-112000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ063-112000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ064-112000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ066-112000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

351 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

