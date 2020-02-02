NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 1, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
NYZ033-022100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after
midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper
20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s.
NYZ052-022100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ058-022100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ065-022100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ041-022100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total
snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature
around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ038-022100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s
after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Snow showers likely. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the
lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ032-022100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after
midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to
around 15 after midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 30.
NYZ042-022100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Little
or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ083-022100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
chance of snow or a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Little
or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ043-022100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ084-022100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
chance of snow or a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total
snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature
around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
NYZ082-022100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around 15.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 30.
NYZ039-022100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ040-022100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total
snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature
around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs around 40. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ047-022100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an inch.
Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain likely
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the
lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ048-022100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total
snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature
around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ049-022100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total
snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower
20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ050-022100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total
snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ051-022100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total
snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ053-022100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Patchy fog in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ054-022100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total
snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ060-022100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature
in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ061-022100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance
of snow or a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Little
or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ059-022100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature
in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ063-022100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely with
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ064-022100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow or rain this
morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 40.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ066-022100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
slight chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather