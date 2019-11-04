NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Colder with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around

40 in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Colder with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

311 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

