NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs around 50. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Cooler with

highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Cooler with

highs around 50. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows around

40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs around 50. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. West winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

