Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
NYZ033-172000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ052-172000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs around 50. West winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph
in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ058-172000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy
with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up
to 40 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ065-172000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ041-172000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Cooler with
highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ038-172000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ032-172000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ042-172000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Cooler with
highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ083-172000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Cooler with
highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ043-172000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Cooler with
highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,
decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ084-172000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Cooler with
highs around 50. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ082-172000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ039-172000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows around
40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ040-172000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs around 50. West winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ047-172000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around
40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ048-172000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. West winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ049-172000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ050-172000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ051-172000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ053-172000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ054-172000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, breezy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in
the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ060-172000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ061-172000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ059-172000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ063-172000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ064-172000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ066-172000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
