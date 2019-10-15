NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 14, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

NYZ033-152000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ052-152000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ058-152000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ065-152000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ041-152000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ038-152000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ032-152000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ042-152000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ083-152000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ043-152000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ084-152000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ082-152000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ039-152000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ040-152000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ047-152000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ048-152000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ049-152000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ050-152000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ051-152000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ053-152000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ054-152000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ060-152000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ061-152000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ059-152000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ063-152000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ064-152000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ066-152000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

