NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 24, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

NYZ033-252000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the

day. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ052-252000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ058-252000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ065-252000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ041-252000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

$$

NYZ038-252000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ032-252000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ042-252000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the

day. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ083-252000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ043-252000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ084-252000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ082-252000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ039-252000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the

day. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ040-252000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ047-252000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ048-252000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ049-252000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ050-252000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ051-252000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ053-252000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ054-252000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ060-252000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ061-252000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ059-252000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ063-252000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ064-252000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ066-252000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

$$

