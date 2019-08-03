NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 2, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
NYZ033-032000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ052-032000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ058-032000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ065-032000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in
the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ041-032000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ038-032000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered
showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ032-032000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ042-032000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms
this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ083-032000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ043-032000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms
this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ084-032000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ082-032000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered
showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ039-032000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered
showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ040-032000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms
this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ047-032000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ048-032000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms
this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ049-032000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ050-032000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ051-032000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ053-032000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ054-032000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ060-032000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph in
the morning, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ061-032000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ059-032000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph in
the morning, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ063-032000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ064-032000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ066-032000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
345 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
