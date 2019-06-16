NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 15, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
NYZ033-162000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ052-162000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ058-162000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
NYZ065-162000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ041-162000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ038-162000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ032-162000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ042-162000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ083-162000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ043-162000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ084-162000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ082-162000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ039-162000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ040-162000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ047-162000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ048-162000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming east
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ049-162000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ050-162000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ051-162000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ053-162000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ054-162000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
NYZ060-162000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ061-162000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ059-162000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows around
60. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ063-162000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ064-162000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ066-162000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
332 AM EDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
