NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

NYZ033-032000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ052-032000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ058-032000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

NYZ065-032000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

NYZ041-032000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler

with highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ038-032000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ032-032000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

NYZ042-032000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around

40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ083-032000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ043-032000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ084-032000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ082-032000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler

with highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ039-032000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ040-032000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ047-032000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

NYZ048-032000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ049-032000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy

and much cooler with highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ050-032000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ051-032000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with

highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ053-032000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ054-032000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ060-032000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ061-032000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ059-032000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ063-032000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

NYZ064-032000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

NYZ066-032000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

400 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

