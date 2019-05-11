NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 10, 2019
_____
057 FPUS51 KALY 110840
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
NYZ033-112015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ052-112015-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ058-112015-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ065-112015-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ041-112015-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs around 50.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ038-112015-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ032-112015-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ042-112015-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ083-112015-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs around 50.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ043-112015-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ084-112015-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ082-112015-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around
40. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ039-112015-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ040-112015-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ047-112015-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ048-112015-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs
around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ049-112015-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ050-112015-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs around 50.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ051-112015-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around
40. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ053-112015-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ054-112015-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ060-112015-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ061-112015-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs
in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ059-112015-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ063-112015-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the
mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ064-112015-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ066-112015-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
440 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NAS
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather