NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

NYZ033-260900-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

17 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 11. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 21 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around

5 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below in the morning.

NYZ052-260900-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

1 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as

2 below after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 17. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ058-260900-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy, colder. Near steady temperature around 13. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 9 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 15. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of light snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

NYZ065-260900-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 19. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

around 30.

NYZ041-260900-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

3 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 20. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 14. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ038-260900-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low

as 6 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs around 19. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

16. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ032-260900-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 2 below. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

17 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 11. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low

as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 15. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around

7 above. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Colder with highs around 20. Chance

of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Lows around zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

NYZ042-260900-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

3 above. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 12 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 16. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

14 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around

7 above. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

NYZ083-260900-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 2 below. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 9 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 19. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

NYZ043-260900-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 4 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 17. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 3 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 19. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 11. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

NYZ084-260900-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

1 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 15. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ082-260900-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery, colder with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as

12 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 13. Northwest winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

13 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 below.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 15. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

12. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

NYZ039-260900-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 7 above. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 18. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

13. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

NYZ040-260900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery and much colder with lows around 10 above. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 6 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 19. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

14. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ047-260900-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery, colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cold with highs in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 4 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 15. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ048-260900-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery, colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cold with highs in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

14. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ049-260900-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

3 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Wind chill values as low as 3 below after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 17. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ050-260900-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

2 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 16. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ051-260900-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy and much colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 9 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cold with highs around 19.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Wind chill values as low as 9 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 13. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

NYZ053-260900-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 17. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

NYZ054-260900-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 17. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 14. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ060-260900-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 19. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ061-260900-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 1 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as

2 below after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 18. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ059-260900-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 19. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

NYZ063-260900-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery, colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 3 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

19. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of light snow. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ064-260900-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ066-260900-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1200 AM EST Tue Feb 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 16.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

