NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019
_____
843 FPUS51 KALY 030548
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 030546
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
NYZ033-030900-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a
slight chance of flurries. Not as cold with lows around 19.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle. A chance of
light freezing rain or light sleet in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming
south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and light
freezing rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of snow
in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.
Cold with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.
Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of snow in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the
upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much
colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
$$
NYZ052-030900-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a
slight chance of flurries. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet, freezing rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.
Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into
the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ058-030900-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with
a slight chance of flurries. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the
evening, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening, then
a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the
mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
$$
NYZ065-030900-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the
evening, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ041-030900-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a
slight chance of flurries. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning,
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
sleet and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.
Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ038-030900-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a
slight chance of flurries. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle. A chance of
light rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder
with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of sleet and freezing rain. A
chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. A chance of freezing
rain and sleet. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into
the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much
colder with lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ032-030900-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a
slight chance of flurries. Not as cold. Near steady temperature
around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of flurries with areas of freezing
drizzle. A chance of light rain or light freezing rain and light
sleet in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain. A
chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain likely after
midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of snow
in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.
Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much
colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
$$
NYZ042-030900-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature
in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle in the morning,
then a chance of light freezing rain or light sleet in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
freezing rain. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of snow
in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.
Cold with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
$$
NYZ083-030900-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of snow
in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ043-030900-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature
around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of snow
in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ084-030900-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with
a slight chance of flurries. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of snow
in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.
Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ082-030900-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a
slight chance of flurries. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain.
A chance of light rain after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of sleet and freezing rain. Cold with highs around 30. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.
Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much
colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
$$
NYZ039-030900-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a
slight chance of flurries. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
sleet and freezing rain. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much
colder with lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
$$
NYZ040-030900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a
slight chance of flurries. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
sleet and freezing rain. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.
Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ047-030900-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a
slight chance of flurries. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the
evening, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. A chance of freezing
rain and sleet. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into
the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Colder with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ048-030900-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a
slight chance of flurries. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of sleet and freezing rain. A
chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.
Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ049-030900-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a
slight chance of flurries. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet, freezing rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. A chance of freezing
rain and sleet. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ050-030900-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a
slight chance of flurries. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of sleet
and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.
Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ051-030900-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a
slight chance of flurries. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the
evening, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet. A
chance of rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.
Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of freezing
rain in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ053-030900-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a
slight chance of flurries. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet, freezing rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. A chance of freezing
rain and sleet. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ054-030900-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a
slight chance of flurries. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of sleet and snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of freezing rain. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.
Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. Wind
chill values as low as zero after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
$$
NYZ060-030900-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with
a slight chance of flurries. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of freezing drizzle in the morning.
Not as cool with highs around 40. Light and variable winds, becoming
south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the
evening, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ061-030900-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with
a slight chance of flurries. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of freezing drizzle in the morning.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. A chance of freezing
rain and sleet. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ059-030900-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with
a slight chance of flurries. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of freezing drizzle in the morning.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the
evening, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. A chance of freezing
rain and sleet. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ063-030900-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. A chance of freezing
rain and sleet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ064-030900-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the
evening, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ066-030900-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1246 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the
evening, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather