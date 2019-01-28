NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 28, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
NYZ033-282100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 13. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with
lows around 2 above. Temperature rising to around 8 above after
midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 8 below.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Not as cold
with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 6 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 3 below after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Much colder with highs around
10 above. Temperature falling to around 5 above in the afternoon.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Much colder with lows around 10 below. Chance
of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs zero to 5 above
zero. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as
30 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around
10 above. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 30s.
NYZ052-282100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around
16. Temperature rising to around 18 after midnight. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs
in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 14. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Much
colder. Near steady temperature around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
5 below. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values
as low as 10 below in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ058-282100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around
13. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs
around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 9 above. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Blustery and much colder. Near steady temperature around 11. West
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 below. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as
35 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind
chill values as low as zero in the morning.
NYZ065-282100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 30. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 16. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow or
rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows around
18. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the
lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around zero.
Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.
Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ041-282100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with
lows around 8 above. Temperature rising to around 13 after midnight.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 14. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Much
colder. Near steady temperature around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to
10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around
10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows
around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 30s.
NYZ038-282100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near
steady temperature around 14. Temperature rising to around 16 after
midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 8 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much
colder with highs around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Cold. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Highs around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in
the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ032-282100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 15. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with
lows around 8 above. Temperature rising to around 13 after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Not
as cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 2 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 3 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Much colder with highs around 6 above.
Temperature falling to around 2 above in the afternoon. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 19 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Much
colder with lows 10 below to 15 below zero. Chance of snow
90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
highs zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 30 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.
Not as cold with lows 5 below to zero. Chance of snow 90 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Cold with highs around 10 above. Chance of snow
70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 5 below. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around
5 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.
NYZ042-282100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 16. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with
lows around 3 above. Temperature rising to around 8 above after
midnight. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Not as cold
with highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 10 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs around 15.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 below. Highs 5 to
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values
as low as 15 below in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 30s.
NYZ083-282100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with
lows around 5 above. Temperature rising to around 10 above after
midnight. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Not as cold
with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 13. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder with highs around 17.
Temperature falling to around 13 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as
3 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
10 below zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 30s.
NYZ043-282100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with
lows around 6 above. Temperature rising to around 12 after midnight.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as cold
with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 14. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs around 18.
Temperature falling to around 14 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
10 below zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 30s.
NYZ084-282100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 9 above.
Temperature rising to around 14 after midnight. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 14. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Much colder with highs around 16.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 2 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind
chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around
10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 15.
Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 30s.
NYZ082-282100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as
14 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
lows around 7 above. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values
as low as 6 below after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Not as cold
with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 7 above. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west
after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Much
colder. Near steady temperature around 8 above. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as
14 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 below. Highs zero to 5 above
zero. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Lows around zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not
as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below in the morning.
NYZ039-282100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with
lows around 8 above. Temperature rising to around 13 after midnight.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 1 below.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Not as cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 9 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Much
colder. Near steady temperature around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 below. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around
10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ040-282100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.
Near steady temperature around 12. Temperature rising to around
14 after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 10 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Much
colder. Near steady temperature around 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 below. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows
around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ047-282100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Wind chill values as low
as 8 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with
lows around 11. Temperature rising to around 17 after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 9 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill
values as low as zero after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Much
colder. Near steady temperature around 11. West winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 9 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 below. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows
zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ048-282100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Wind chill values as
low as 7 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around
14. Temperature rising to around 16 after midnight. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 12. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 1 below after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Much
colder. Near steady temperature around 13. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
10 below zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
30 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values
as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ049-282100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around
15. Temperature rising to around 17 after midnight. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs
in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 13. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Much
colder. Near steady temperature around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
5 below. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values
as low as 10 below in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ050-282100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around
15. Temperature rising to around 17 after midnight. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 14. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Much
colder. Near steady temperature around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
5 below. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ051-282100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Wind chill values as low
as 7 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around
14. Temperature rising to around 15 after midnight. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as
1 below.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Not
as cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 12. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as
zero after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Much
colder. Near steady temperature around 13. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 below. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as
30 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values
as low as 20 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero
in the morning.
NYZ053-282100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 17. Temperature rising
to around 19 after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs
in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 14. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Much
colder. Near steady temperature around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
5 below. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Wind chill values
as low as 10 below in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ054-282100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 19. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Wind chill values as low
as 2 below.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 15. Temperature rising
to around 17 after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Not
as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 13. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Much
colder with highs around 14. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 below. Highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as
30 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 20 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as
zero in the morning.
NYZ060-282100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Temperature rising to around
19 after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs
in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 18. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature
around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
zero to 5 above zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ061-282100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold. Near steady temperature around 17. Temperature rising to
around 18 after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 14. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature
around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
5 below. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
zero to 5 above zero. Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ059-282100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 17. Temperature rising
to around 18 after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 17. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature
around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
zero to 5 above zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ063-282100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as
3 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 13. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 9 above. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Much
colder. Near steady temperature around 13. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 below. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ064-282100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 14. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 18. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature around
19. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.
Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ066-282100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
939 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 18. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs
in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows around
18. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature
around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
