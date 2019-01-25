NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to
around 20. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Much colder with
lows around 1 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with highs around 13. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature around 9 above.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with highs in the mid
20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows around zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not as
cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs around 10 above. Lows around
10 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 5 to
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into
the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 19. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs
around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 16. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs
around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of
snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows 5 below to
10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 30 below.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs in the
lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into
the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 10 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 13. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold.
Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs around
20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with highs around 30. West winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Much colder with lows around 8 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 3 below after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 16. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs 15 to
20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 10 above.
Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows 5 below to zero.
Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around
19. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Much colder with
lows around 1 below. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Colder with highs around 13. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16 below in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 6 above. Temperature
rising to around 13 after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 1 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Moderate snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows around zero. Chance of snow
70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not as
cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows around zero. Chance of
snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Much colder with highs 5 to
10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low
as 30 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid
20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 19. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 9 above. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs 10 to 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows around zero. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs around 15. Lows 5 below to
10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 25 below.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 9 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 11. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow
accumulation. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows around 10 above. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs around
20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into
the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in
the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 11. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation
possible. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling
into the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 17. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 30s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Much colder with highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Much colder with lows around 1 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 13 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 15. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 12. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation
possible. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 10 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows around 5 above. Chance
of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs around 10 above. Lows 5 below to
10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as
6 below after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 18. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold. Near steady temperature around 13. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cold with highs around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Chance
of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows around 5 below.
Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the
mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as
1 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 15. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs 15 to 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 10 above. Chance
of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows 5 below to zero.
Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature
falling into the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 6 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low
as 6 below after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 16. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows 5 below to zero.
Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 9 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill
values as low as 1 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 16. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs 15 to 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 10 above. Chance
of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder. Near steady
temperature 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 18. Temperature rising to around 19 after midnight. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs
15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into
the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 18. Temperature rising to around 19 after midnight. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs
15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with highs around 30. West winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 9 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill
values as low as 2 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 19. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 16. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 10 above.
Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs
10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling
into the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder. Near steady
temperature 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 9 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 19. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 16. Temperature rising to around 18 after midnight. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature
15 to 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of
snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder. Near steady
temperature 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 14. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 20. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs
in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid
30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 19. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs
in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs
around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 14. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 20. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs
in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 30.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 7 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in
the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 17. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs
15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Much colder with lows around 14. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs in the
lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1213 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs
in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
