NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 2, 2019

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow this morning, then a slight chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ052-032100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a slight chance of

rain this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ058-032100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Near steady temperature around 30. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ065-032100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a slight chance of

rain this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with freezing rain likely with a chance of rain after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ041-032100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely or a slight chance of rain

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ038-032100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ032-032100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ042-032100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ083-032100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around

40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain or sleet in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ043-032100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ084-032100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely or a slight chance of rain this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ082-032100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ039-032100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ040-032100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30.

NYZ047-032100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ048-032100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30.

NYZ049-032100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a slight chance of

rain this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain.

Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ050-032100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely or a slight chance of rain

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool

with highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ051-032100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain or sleet in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ053-032100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely or a slight chance of rain

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ054-032100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain or sleet in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ060-032100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a slight chance of

rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ061-032100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a slight chance of

rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ059-032100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a slight chance of

rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ063-032100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ064-032100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a slight chance of

rain this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ066-032100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

346 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of freezing rain and snow or sleet after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

