NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019
_____
716 FPUS51 KALY 020853
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
NYZ033-022100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature around 17. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Cold with highs in the upper
20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow and freezing rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ052-022100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ058-022100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ065-022100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
30. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ041-022100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Northeast winds
around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation
around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ038-022100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning.
Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ032-022100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow and freezing rain in the morning.
Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ042-022100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 18. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 30.
$$
NYZ083-022100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation
around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ043-022100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ084-022100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. North winds around
5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches
possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ082-022100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature around 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of
snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ039-022100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and freezing rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ040-022100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow and freezing rain in the morning.
Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower
30s.
$$
NYZ047-022100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning. A chance
of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ048-022100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow and freezing rain in the morning.
Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ049-022100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ050-022100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ051-022100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning.
Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ053-022100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ054-022100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow and freezing rain in the morning.
Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ060-022100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ061-022100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ059-022100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ063-022100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ064-022100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ066-022100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
351 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather