NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 31, 2018

_____

623 FPUS51 KALY 010849

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

NYZ033-012100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 1 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows

around 11. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-012100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ058-012100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning. Windy

and not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into

the lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ065-012100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ041-012100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around

20. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ038-012100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then

a slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this

afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-012100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 1 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 14. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-012100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much colder with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

13. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ083-012100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

18. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain or sleet in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ043-012100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much colder with lows around 10 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

18. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow and sleet in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ084-012100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ082-012100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers, mainly this

morning. Windy with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s this afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 4 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 15. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs around

30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of sleet in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ039-012100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around

18. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of sleet in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ040-012100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows

around 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sleet or rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ047-012100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then

a slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this

afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing

to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow or sleet after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of sleet in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ048-012100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning. Windy

with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s

this afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of sleet and freezing rain in the morning. A chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ049-012100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ050-012100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ051-012100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning. Very

windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of sleet in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ053-012100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ054-012100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

19. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ060-012100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Breezy with

highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 this

afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in the

upper 20s.

$$

NYZ061-012100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ059-012100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Breezy with

highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 this

afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ063-012100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning. Breezy

with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this

afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ064-012100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Breezy and not as cool with highs around 50. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s this afternoon. West winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ066-012100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

346 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling to around 40 this afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather