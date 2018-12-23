NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 23, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

NYZ033-232115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows around 17. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20. Temperature rising

to around 15 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sleet in the morning. Rain. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon.

NYZ052-232115-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s

in the afternoon.

NYZ058-232115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

NYZ065-232115-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 40. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ041-232115-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain likely. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon.

NYZ038-232115-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet or snow likely after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ032-232115-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 20. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20. Temperature rising

to around 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after midnight. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain likely. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon.

NYZ042-232115-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows around 17. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sleet in the morning. Rain. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the

afternoon.

NYZ083-232115-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows around 19. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sleet likely in the morning. Rain likely. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

NYZ043-232115-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows around 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs around 30.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sleet in the morning. Rain. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ084-232115-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon.

NYZ082-232115-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain likely. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon.

NYZ039-232115-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain likely. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s in the afternoon.

NYZ040-232115-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain likely. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s in the afternoon.

NYZ047-232115-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s in the afternoon.

NYZ048-232115-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain likely. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s in the afternoon.

NYZ049-232115-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s

in the afternoon.

NYZ050-232115-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s

in the afternoon.

NYZ051-232115-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

NYZ053-232115-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

NYZ054-232115-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs around

30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s in the afternoon.

NYZ060-232115-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely, mainly

in the morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

NYZ061-232115-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Temperature

rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

NYZ059-232115-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

NYZ063-232115-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

NYZ064-232115-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ066-232115-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

930 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

